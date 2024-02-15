MBTA's Green, Blue and Orange lines stopped by power outage

MBTA stopped by power outage on Green, Blue and Orange lines

MBTA stopped by power outage on Green, Blue and Orange lines

MBTA stopped by power outage on Green, Blue and Orange lines

BOSTON - The MBTA is struggling with power outages on the Green Line, Blue Line and Orange Line.

The agency said on social media that a power problem is "impacting our stations and signal system."

"Personnel are working to move trains into stations and resolve the issue," the T posted on X.

It appears the issues started around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

"While this work is being done, Countdown Clocks in stations may not give real time predictions," the MBTA said.

The MBTA said Orange Line riders can take Commuter Rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills for now.

Blue Line passengers can use the SL3 Bus for alternate service from Airport to South Station.

There is no alternate service for Green Line riders.

The T said Green Line trains are "currently bypassing Haymarket in both directions due to insufficient lighting at the station." Those riders can connect at North Station and Government Center. Orange Line trains will continue to service Haymarket.

There's no word yet on what's causing the power outages.

Check the MBTA's alert page for the latest updates.