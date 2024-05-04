1 dead and 1 in critical condition after stabbing in Northbridge town common

NORTHBRIDGE - Police say it was a chaotic scene in Northbridge on Friday night after two people were stabbed in the town common just before 9:30 p.m.

The 17 and 20-year-old male victims were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital with stab wounds. The 20-year-old died at the hospital, and the teenager remains in critical condition.

The Worcester County District Attorney said they arrested and charged a 17-year-old for the crime.

"Right now, assault with a dangerous weapon, but I anticipate, based on what we get, those charges may be upgraded," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said.

Police said the Whitinsville town common has been a problem in the past and an area where young people gather at night.

Investigators say there were dozens of teens at the common at the time of the incident. And they've already interviewed most of the witnesses.

"There were four people involved. Two people approached two other people. One of them had a knife," District Attorney Early said.

Police also say they recovered BB guns from the scene that could've been mistaken for a real gun. The fatal stabbing has left this small community on edge.

"The common is posted no trespassing after 9 p.m., so that measure is taken, it's just a matter of stepping up patrols when patrols allow. Clearly, in any small town, it's going to raise awareness. People are on edge, but we are here to say this is an isolated incident, and we got to the bottom of it," Northbridge Police Chief Timothy Labrie said.

Labrie emphasizes there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation, and the teen will be arraigned in Worcester Juvenile Court on Monday.