Joseph Woll missing Game 7 for Maple Leafs; Bruins stay in hotel in Boston

BOSTON -- When the Bruins scored a goal with less than a second remaining in Game 6, it appeared to have been a rather uneventful moment. As it turns out, it might have been the most significant moment of the entire first-round series between Boston and Toronto.

Goaltender Joseph Woll -- who replaced Ilya Samsonov in Game 4 and then won Games 5 and 6 for Toronto -- apparently suffered an injury while trying to stop Morgan Geekie's last-second shot on Wednesday night. As a result, Woll is missing Game 7 for the Maple Leafs, with Samsonov taking over as the starter and Martin Jones being the backup.

Maple Leafs G Joseph Woll will not dress for tonight’s game due to an injury sustained in Game 6. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 4, 2024

The specifics of Woll's injury weren't immediately known, but he made a sprawling attempt to save Geekie's shot, getting his right leg stuck beneath him during the play.

Boston goal!



Scored by Morgan Geekie with 00:01 remaining in the 3rd period.



Assisted by Kevin Shattenkirk and James van Riemsdyk.



Toronto: 2

Boston: 1#BOSvsTOR #LeafsForever #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/dmd7sEqzjF — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) May 3, 2024

Samsonov owns a 1-3 record with an .883 save percentage and 3.31 GAA in this series. He had an .890 save percentage and 3.13 GAA in the regular season, and scoring goals should be a lot easier for Boston than it's been against Woll for the past two games.

Of course, Boston will have to put the puck on net in order to score any goals, and that's been a problem -- especially in the opening periods of the past two games. In the first period of Game 5, the Bruins managed just two shots on goal. In Game 6, they got just one shot on net -- a long-range wrister while killing a penalty.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery promised to take some alternative approaches to ensure the team starts on time in Game 7, and that included having Bruins players stay at a local hotel instead of in their own homes on Thursday night.

Interesting move by Jim Montgomery for G7 here @tdgarden



The #NHLBruins stayed at a local hotel Friday night and will arrive at tonight’s game on buses.



B’s are 1-2 at home in this series and 2-1 on the road.



Last two years? B’s 2-5 at home, 4-2 on road. @wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 4, 2024

Whether that has any impact on the game is debatable, but Montgomery clearly wanted to send a message that the Bruins need a better approach.

All of which sets the stage for a Game 7. As always, expect the unexpected.