MBTA announces Green Line service disruptions for January

BOSTON - The MBTA has announced service changes on the Green Line in January to allow crews to work on track and infrastructure upgrades.

Service will be suspended all day for 10 days from January 3-12 and for 13 days from January 16-28 on parts of the Green Line listed below:

B branch between North Station and Babcock Street

C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station

E branch between North Station and Heath Street



Shuttle bus service will operate on the B, C and D branches while service is suspended. E branch riders are asked to use the parallel Route 39 bus service.

Service will also be suspended on the Green Line Extension as crews work to fix tracks that were built too close together.

Green Line trains between North Station and Union Square Station as well as Medford/Tufts station will be suspended during the periods listed below:

From start to end of service during the weekend of January 6-7



8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 8-11



8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 16-18



From start to end of service during the weekend of January 20-21

8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 22-25



Shuttle bus service will replace trains during service suspension on the Green Line Extension.



