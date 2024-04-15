Golden retrievers take over Boston Common before marathon to honor Spencer the dog

Spencer the Boston Marathon dog honored with statue on marathon route in Massachusetts

Spencer the Boston Marathon dog honored with statue on marathon route in Massachusetts

Spencer the Boston Marathon dog honored with statue on marathon route in Massachusetts

BOSTON - A fluffy pile of golden retrievers took over the Boston Common in memory of a special dog that inspired marathon runners and those fighting cancer. The "Golden Strong" meetup on Sunday paid tribute to Spencer the dog as well as his niece Penny; both died within weeks of each other from cancer in 2023.

Organizers said hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners turned out for the event, which raised money for canine cancer research.

Marathon runner Robin Gialanella (R) of New Jersey pets a golden retriever during the "Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup" in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 14, 2024, one the eve of the Boston Marathon. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Remembering Spencer the Boston Marathon dog

Spencer was one of the biggest cheerleaders for marathon runners every year, holding a "Boston Strong" flag in his mouth along the course route in Ashland. Spectators would line up to take pictures with him. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, he was named the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon by race organizers.

"Spencer totally understood what he was doing and he knew he made a difference and he enjoyed doing it," his owner Rich Powers said.

Spencer at the unveiling of his portrait in Boston

Spencer was a therapy dog who visited schools and hospitals, and became a symbol of hope for others battling cancer. A statue of Spencer was just unveiled in Ashland last month.

Photos of golden retrievers on Boston Common

The dogs participating in Sunday's event wore "Golden Strong" bandanas sold by MA Golden Meetups, with 20% of their sales going to research on cancer in golden retrievers.

Golden retrievers and their owners gather together during the "Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup" in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 14, 2024, one the eve of the Boston Marathon. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The goldens and their owners took advantage of the nice day with a walk around the Common.

Golden retrievers are walked by their owners during the "Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup" in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 14, 2024, one the eve of the Boston Marathon. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

There was plenty of petting and treats for the "good boys."

Jeff Harrison offers treats to golden retrievers during the "Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup." JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The walk went right by the Massachusetts State House.

Golden retrievers are walked by their owners during the "Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup" in Boston, Massachusetts. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The happy pups and their humans all posed for a group photo on the Common.

Golden retrievers and their owners gather for a group photo during the "Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup." JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images