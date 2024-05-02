A social media break could be good for a woman's body image, study says

BOSTON - Taking a break from social media could have a huge impact on a woman's body image.

Researchers at York University recruited 66 female college students and had half of them continue their social media use as usual, while the others were told to avoid Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other platforms for one week.

They found that the women who stopped using social media had a significant boost in self-esteem and body image. Perhaps because those women spent less time comparing themselves to others or replaced their social media use with healthier behaviors, like sleeping, exercising, or socializing with friends.