Cambridge elementary school teacher accused of child rape

CAMBRIDGE - Jorge Alexis Bonilla, a fourth-grade teacher at an elementary school in Cambridge, is facing child rape charges.

A Middlesex County Grand Jury indicted Bonilla on nine counts including aggravated rape of a child, rape of a child by force, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old. Court records show all of the alleged incidents happened in May of 2014.

WBZ interviewed Bonilla in September of 2022 as part of a story about the Amigos School, one of the oldest dual language schools in the state. At the time, Bonilla said he had been a student at the school himself and was now teaching fourth grade.

WBZ reached out to Bonilla's attorney but did not hear back.

Cambridge Public Schools said Bonilla is on administrative leave and was not an employee at the time of the alleged rapes and assaults.

"Cambridge Public Schools learned that a teacher at the Amigos School has been charged with sexual assault," a spokesperson for Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement. "The employee is on administrative leave. The individual was not a CPS employee at the time the alleged assault occurred. It is important to note that the district's employment process includes criminal record checks and the National Criminal Background Fingerprint check in addition to personal and professional references, educational and employment background checks."

Bonilla is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2nd in Middlesex Superior Court.