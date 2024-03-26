5-time drunk driver who killed woman in 2001 sent back to prison after I-Team investigation

DEDHAM - A five-time drunk driver who lost his license for life after admitting to a 2001 crash that killed a woman and was caught by the I-Team driving again faced a judge in Dedham District Court Tuesday.

The trial took less than 30 minutes. When it was over Judge Michael Pomarole found William Foley Jr. guilty of operating after revocation and sentenced him to 18 months in the house of correction.

Prosecutors used video from an I-Team investigation in 2021 when we found Foley behind the wheel of a Mercedes SUV on more than one occasion. At the time, the 61-year-old told WBZ he received a letter from the Registry of Motor Vehicles and said, "I'm back on the road again." The I-Team asked Foley to see the letter but he refused to provide it.

William Foley Jr. in court on March 26, 2024 CBS Boston

Over the years, Foley has made a couple of failed attempts to get his driving privileges back. At a 2009 Registry of Motor Vehicles hearing, Foley took responsibility for the crash and apologized for Christine Griffiths' death. The young mom had a two-year-old daughter, Michaela, who is now in her twenties.

She and her grandparents who raised her have attended every court hearing. Joe Roche, Christine's dad, says he is relieved that the criminal case is over and told the I-Team 18 months is long enough for the charge.

Tuesday's sentencing is now the second time Foley will be behind bars. He went to prison for four years after pleading guilty to killing Christine Griffiths. Michaela tells the I-Team, "I think I got justice not just for her but for the whole family. I think about her every day. She would be very happy about what happened."

Foley's attorney told the judge he has been sober for 23 years and asked for two weeks for him to report to the house of correction. The judge refused and Foley was taken to prison.