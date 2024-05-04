Police investigating Taunton man found shot to death in shed

TAUNTON - Police are investigating a man who was found shot to death in a shed in Taunton.

Officers received a call about a dead body in a furnished shed on Highland Street. Officers found the 32-year-old man around 9:45 a.m.

The death occurred sometime Saturday morning and is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The District Attorney said the identity of the man will not be released until they find and notify his loved ones. There is no more information about the incident.