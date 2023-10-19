MBTA says large portion of Green Line Extension track needs to be fixed

MBTA says large portion of Green Line tracks need to be fixed

BOSTON - The MBTA says a large portion of track on the Green Line Extension needs to be fixed because they are too narrow. MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said 50% of the tracks on the Union Branch and approximately 80% of the tracks on the Medford/Tufts Branch need to be widened.

The $2.3 billion Green Line Extension project opened in December 2022. Eng believes the track issue stems from the fabrication of the ties and the pre-installed plates. He only found about the problems recently, but revealed MBTA staff first noticed the error in April of 2021. The MBTA at the time made a decision to continue with the project.

Eng said the trains are currently running safely, but the MBTA has instructed the construction companies who built the Green Line Extension to come back with a proposal to address the issue.

"This is not something that the public should be paying for, and is not going to be paying for," Eng said.

In an interview with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller, Gov. Maura Healey called the defects "absolutely unacceptable."

The tracks are off by an eighth of an inch. To bring the track back to the appropriate width between the running rails, crews will remove the spikes that hold the tie plates in place and shift those plates over.

"It's not going to be years, it's not going to be months, the proposal that we have is weeks," Eng said. "It is something that we are still reviewing. Because as I mentioned, whether it's this type of repair or others, you know how do we do it while minimizing the impacts to our riders."

Once a plan is in place to regauge the tracks it will be shared with the public.

"The goal is to make sure that we do that in the least impactful way, most efficient way and put this behind us," Eng said.