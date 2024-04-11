Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch the Mayflower II make a ghostly crossing through the Cape Cod Canal

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Video shows Mayflower II making an eerie trip through Cape Cod Canal fog
Video shows Mayflower II making an eerie trip through Cape Cod Canal fog 01:08

BOURNE - The thick fog in Massachusetts made for a ghostly scene Thursday morning as the Mayflower II traversed the Cape Cod Canal on its way home to Plymouth.

The 67-year-old wooden ship, which is returning from a winter spent docked in Mystic, Connecticut, is a replica of the famous vessel that carried the Pilgrims to America in 1620.

"Looks like a ghost ship"

The Mayflower II crossed the canal at about 7 a.m., about 20 hours after it departed Connecticut. WBZ-TV viewer Melissa Place was there to see the ship go under the Railroad Bridge.

mayflower-railroad-bridge.jpg
The Mayflower goes under the Railroad Bridge in the Cape Cod Canal. Melissa Place

Cheryl Anne from Plymouth tracked the spooky sight from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy to Sagamore Beach. She said a lot of people were up early to see the 106-foot ship make the journey, and for many it was scene straight out of "The Pirates of the Caribbean."

"Looks like a ghost ship" one person commented on her Facebook photos.

mayflower-tow.jpg
The Mayflower II is towed through a foggy Cape Cod Canal Cheryl Anne

Mayflower II heads for Plymouth

The destination for the Mayflower II was the State Pier in Plymouth, where it will open to the public on Saturday morning. The ship was underdoing routine maintenance and painting at the Mystic Seaport Museum. 

The Mayflower II arrived in Plymouth in 1957. On the real Mayflower, more than 100 people sailed from England to Cape Cod over the course off 66 days. According to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, the Mayflower was damaged by a bad storm in the middle of the ocean but only one person died on the journey and a baby was born at sea. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 9:41 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.