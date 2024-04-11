Watch the Mayflower II make a ghostly crossing through the Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE - The thick fog in Massachusetts made for a ghostly scene Thursday morning as the Mayflower II traversed the Cape Cod Canal on its way home to Plymouth.

The 67-year-old wooden ship, which is returning from a winter spent docked in Mystic, Connecticut, is a replica of the famous vessel that carried the Pilgrims to America in 1620.

"Looks like a ghost ship"

The Mayflower II crossed the canal at about 7 a.m., about 20 hours after it departed Connecticut. WBZ-TV viewer Melissa Place was there to see the ship go under the Railroad Bridge.

The Mayflower goes under the Railroad Bridge in the Cape Cod Canal. Melissa Place

Cheryl Anne from Plymouth tracked the spooky sight from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy to Sagamore Beach. She said a lot of people were up early to see the 106-foot ship make the journey, and for many it was scene straight out of "The Pirates of the Caribbean."

"Looks like a ghost ship" one person commented on her Facebook photos.

The Mayflower II is towed through a foggy Cape Cod Canal Cheryl Anne

Mayflower II heads for Plymouth

The destination for the Mayflower II was the State Pier in Plymouth, where it will open to the public on Saturday morning. The ship was underdoing routine maintenance and painting at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

The Mayflower II arrived in Plymouth in 1957. On the real Mayflower, more than 100 people sailed from England to Cape Cod over the course off 66 days. According to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, the Mayflower was damaged by a bad storm in the middle of the ocean but only one person died on the journey and a baby was born at sea.