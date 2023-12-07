MBTA may reduce fares for low-income residents

BOSTON - The MBTA board may introduce new, low-cost fares.

Currently, the MBTA offers reduced fares for students, young adults, seniors and people with disabilities. The expanded profram would include low-income riders from ages 26-64.

A recent Capital Needs Assessment and Inventory revealed the MBTA needs $24.5 billion to fix the public transit system. However, Governor Maura Healey has encouraged the MBTA to reduce fares. MBTA staff have completed a feasibility analysis and hope to move into the implementation phase over the coming year. The MBTA's board of directors must still make a final decision on the program's design in January.