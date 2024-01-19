Here are the MBTA, Commuter Rail service suspensions planned in February

MBTA urges riders to use Orange Line during Green Line's 10-day shutdown

BOSTON - The MBTA on Friday announced new service disruptions for February, on top of already planned suspensions for the Red, Orange and Green Lines as well as the Commuter Rail.

It's all part of 188 days of service interruptions lined up this year, aimed at fixing slow zones by the end of 2024.

The newly announced suspensions include shuttle buses replacing train service on most of the Red Line during the last week of February, and on part of the Orange Line between Feb. 17-18.

Below is information from the MBTA on how each line will be affected:

Red Line service changes for February

Service suspended between Alewife and Harvard all day from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 for track improvement work and station upgrades. After 8:45 p.m., service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street. Free shuttle buses will replace trains and Commuter Rail will be free between Porter Square and North Station.

for track improvement work and station upgrades. After 8:45 p.m., service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street. Free shuttle buses will replace trains and Commuter Rail will be free between Porter Square and North Station. Service suspended between Harvard and Broadway all day from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25 as crews inspect the tunnels and improve stations. Free shuttle buses will replace trains and Commuter Rail will be free between Porter Square and North Station.

Orange Line service changes for February

Service suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles all day from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18 for signal work. Free shuttle buses will replace trains and Commuter Rail will be free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station.

Green Line service changes for February

Service suspended on B branch between Copley and Babcock Street, C branch between Copley and Cleveland Circle and D branch between Copley and Brookline Hills all day from Feb. 20 to March 8 to work on the tracks and improve stations. Free shuttle buses will replace train service and Commuter Rail will be free between South Station, Back Bay and Lansdowne. Fares will be free at Copley Station.

Commuter Rail service changes for February

Service suspended on Fitchburg Line between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4 for signal system work. Free shuttle buses will replace service between Littleton/Route 495 and Alewife.

Service suspended on Lowell line between Lowell and North Station from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11 for signal system work. Free shuttle buses will replace service between Lowell and North Station.