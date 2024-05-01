Artificial intelligence could help diagnose cancer with one spot of dried blood

BOSTON - Scientists in China have created a test using artificial intelligence that can detect cancer using one spot of dried blood.

In a recent study focusing on pancreatic, gastric, and colorectal cancer, the researchers tested their AI model on a few hundred blood samples from people known to have cancer. They found the dried blood spot test had greater accuracy than current tests using whole blood.

Compared to whole blood samples, the dried blood test was more heat stable, less expensive, and faster to perform, took up less physical space, and was easier to transport, making them particularly accessible to underserved populations and less developed countries where cancers are often missed. But before doctors can start using these tests on their patients, they need to test the technology on thousands of people to confirm the findings.