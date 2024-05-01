Watch CBS News
Artificial intelligence could help diagnose cancer with one spot of dried blood

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Scientists in China have created a test using artificial intelligence that can detect cancer using one spot of dried blood.

In a recent study focusing on pancreatic, gastric, and colorectal cancer, the researchers tested their AI model on a few hundred blood samples from people known to have cancer. They found the dried blood spot test had greater accuracy than current tests using whole blood.

Compared to whole blood samples, the dried blood test was more heat stable, less expensive, and faster to perform, took up less physical space, and was easier to transport, making them particularly accessible to underserved populations and less developed countries where cancers are often missed. But before doctors can start using these tests on their patients, they need to test the technology on thousands of people to confirm the findings.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 5:32 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

