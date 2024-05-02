Could women approaching menopause be at higher risk for depression?

Study finds women approaching menopause could be at higher risk for depression

BOSTON - New research finds that perimenopausal women, or women approaching menopause, could be at higher risk for depression.

There are three main stages of menopause. Perimenopause is when periods start to become irregular, menopause is when the menstrual period stops for 12 months in a row, and finally, postmenopause is when periods have ceased for good. This menopause transition can lead to a series of emotional and physical changes and puts women at a higher risk of depression.

But at which stage is this most likely to occur? Researchers at University College London reviewed 17 prior studies involving nearly 16,0000 women and found that perimenopausal women were 40% more likely to experience depression or depressive symptoms compared to premenopausal women. They did not find a higher risk of depression in postmenopausal women compared to premenopausal women. They say perimenopause is a vulnerable time when women may need additional screening for depression and support.