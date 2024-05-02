Watch CBS News
Health

Could women approaching menopause be at higher risk for depression?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Study finds women approaching menopause could be at higher risk for depression
Study finds women approaching menopause could be at higher risk for depression 00:57

BOSTON - New research finds that perimenopausal women, or women approaching menopause, could be at higher risk for depression.

There are three main stages of menopause. Perimenopause is when periods start to become irregular, menopause is when the menstrual period stops for 12 months in a row, and finally, postmenopause is when periods have ceased for good. This menopause transition can lead to a series of emotional and physical changes and puts women at a higher risk of depression.

But at which stage is this most likely to occur? Researchers at University College London reviewed 17 prior studies involving nearly 16,0000 women and found that perimenopausal women were 40% more likely to experience depression or depressive symptoms compared to premenopausal women. They did not find a higher risk of depression in postmenopausal women compared to premenopausal women. They say perimenopause is a vulnerable time when women may need additional screening for depression and support.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 5:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.