"Organized chaos": Training exercise allows first responders to simulate emergencies involving MBTA

MALDEN – First responders rushed to the scene. Passengers carried off on stretchers. It all seemed real - but it was actually part of an MBTA subway evacuation drill involving an Orange Line train just north of Malden Center Station.

On Sunday, a number of first responders including MBTA Transit Police, Malden firefighters and police took part in the emergency response exercise.

"For us it's a test of all of our systems. We are using it for our dispatch, for radios, for our first response to make sure all of our MBTA equipment is up to par," Malden Deputy Fire Chief Richard Menard said.

It's all a part of MassDOT annual evaluation of the T's evacuation process.

In one particular particular scenario, more than a dozen passengers were "injured" on the Orange Line train and needed to be removed.

Officials said this type of training gets them ready for the real thing. Safety officials say many of the officers are young or new on the job, so being able to practice these emergencies in a controlled environment is great opportunity.

"It's organized chaos is what it comes down to. Because mass casualty incidents don't happen often, so not everyone is prepared for it. So we take these opportunities to become prepared and learn from these type of events," said Robert White, senior director of operations for Cataldo Ambulance.

There's been a number of safety concerns and accidents involving the MBTA.

Joy Thaller of Malden said she rides the T every day.

"I've been watching this for a few minutes and I think they're doing a great job. I am thrilled they are actually doing this because the Orange Line derailing is something that can actually happen," Thaller said.

Residents and businesses around the area were warned about the drill so they did not get caught off guard. Thaller hopes drills like these will help make the transportation system more reliable.

"I understand it's better to be safe than to be fast and hopefully with these kinds of exercises we can start to make improvements and start to speed up," Thaller said.