MBTA to present plan to end slow zone speed restrictions on subway lines

BOSTON - The MBTA says it will soon remove all of the slow zones on the subway.

The agency said General Manager Phillip Eng and Chief Engineer Sam Zhou will present their plan to end the speed restrictions Thursday morning at a meeting of the MBTA Board's Safety Subcommittee.

No details of the plan have been released yet.

Back in September, The T admitted it had added more new slow zones than they had fixed.

The slow zones were put in across the system as far back as last winter by then interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville, after potential safety issues were found on all major lines.

The T said the slow zones have been needed to repair aging infrastructure caused by years of underfunding.