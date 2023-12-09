Watch CBS News
Construction work on Green Line Extension running behind schedule, shutdowns extended another week

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - The MBTA said construction work on the Green Line Extension Branch is running behind schedule and nighttime shutdowns will be extended another week.

Riders heading to Somerville or Medford from North Station after 8:45 p.m. will need to board shuttle buses until at least Dec. 17.

Urgent track work started on the Green Line Extension after the MBTA said it found the tracks were built too close together.

