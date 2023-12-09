Construction work on Green Line Extension running behind schedule, shutdowns extended another week

Green Line Extension shutdowns extended as construction runs behind schedule

BOSTON - The MBTA said construction work on the Green Line Extension Branch is running behind schedule and nighttime shutdowns will be extended another week.

Riders heading to Somerville or Medford from North Station after 8:45 p.m. will need to board shuttle buses until at least Dec. 17.

GLX Update: Shuttle buses replace Green Line service between North Station and Medford/Tufts nightly from 8:45 PM to the end of service through Dec 17 due to track work. Union Sq riders can use Bus Rts 86, 87 or 91 to connect to shuttles or Orange Line. https://t.co/49l2NtigbJ pic.twitter.com/u7FyQ1jELg — MBTA (@MBTA) December 8, 2023

Urgent track work started on the Green Line Extension after the MBTA said it found the tracks were built too close together.