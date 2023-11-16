$24.5B needed to repair transit system, MBTA analysis finds

BOSTON – An analysis conducted by the MBTA finds it needs at least $24.5 billion to get the public transportation system to a "state of good repair."

The MBTA released its Capital Needs Assessment and Inventory (CNAI) analysis on Thursday. The report is completed every 3-4 years.

According to the CNAI report, MBTA facilities require the most attention with $6.4 billion needed. Another $5.3 billion is needed to fix structures and another $2.4 billion would be used on trains.

The MBTA said much of its equipment is at least 50 years old.

"Restoring reliability and ensuring safety are priorities as we rebuild MBTA infrastructure. Understanding and acknowledging the significant resources needed to bring our system to a State of Good Repair is just one step towards fixing our infrastructure to deliver more robust and frequent service," new MBTA GM and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement. "The MBTA is one of the oldest transit agencies in the country, and while there are a number of contributing factors, it's clear that years of underinvestment have added to the cost of bringing our system back to a state of good repair."