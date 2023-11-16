Watch CBS News
Local News

$24.5B needed to repair transit system, MBTA analysis finds

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

MBTA releases timeline to repair slow zones
MBTA releases timeline to repair slow zones 02:46

BOSTON – An analysis conducted by the MBTA finds it needs at least $24.5 billion to get the public transportation system to a "state of good repair."

The MBTA released its Capital Needs Assessment and Inventory (CNAI) analysis on Thursday. The report is completed every 3-4 years.

According to the CNAI report, MBTA facilities require the most attention with $6.4 billion needed. Another $5.3 billion is needed to fix structures and another $2.4 billion would be used on trains.

The MBTA said much of its equipment is at least 50 years old.

"Restoring reliability and ensuring safety are priorities as we rebuild MBTA infrastructure. Understanding and acknowledging the significant resources needed to bring our system to a State of Good Repair is just one step towards fixing our infrastructure to deliver more robust and frequent service," new MBTA GM and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement. "The MBTA is one of the oldest transit agencies in the country, and while there are a number of contributing factors, it's clear that years of underinvestment have added to the cost of bringing our system back to a state of good repair."

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 3:09 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.