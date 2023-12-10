MBTA cancels Monday morning ferry service due to high winds

BOSTON - The MBTA said ferry service has been canceled Monday morning due to high winds in the forecast.

According to the MBTA, trips on the Boston-Hingham ferry are expected to resume around 11 a.m. Monday. Trips on the Boston-Charlestown ferry will likely resume at around noon. Trips on the Boston-Logan-Hull-Hingham ferry are expected to resume at around 2 p.m.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour are forecast for the coast.

For more information, visit the MBTA website by clicking here.