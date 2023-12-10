Watch CBS News
MBTA cancels Monday morning ferry service due to high winds

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The MBTA said ferry service has been canceled Monday morning due to high winds in the forecast.

According to the MBTA, trips on the Boston-Hingham ferry are expected to resume around 11 a.m. Monday. Trips on the Boston-Charlestown ferry will likely resume at around noon. Trips on the Boston-Logan-Hull-Hingham ferry are expected to resume at around 2 p.m.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour are forecast for the coast.

