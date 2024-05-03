Woman stabbed in East Boston, suspect in custody

Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in East Boston

EAST BOSTON - A woman was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex in East Boston Friday afternoon. Police responded to Brandywyne Drive at about 3 p.m.

The victim is at the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say a man is in custody as a potential suspect.

Neighbors say the woman is deaf and kind, so they want to know why someone would want to hurt her. The victims' relatives say she was stabbed several times at her apartment.

"She's just a sweetheart"

"She's just a sweetheart," said neighbor Patty Granara. "I can't see anybody bothering her. I don't know why anyone would bother her. She just walks around trying to talk to people."

"She's wicked nice, she's always walking around saying hi to people," said Kristen Goodwin.

The loud sirens and lights startled neighbors who came out to see a big police response.

"I came to the door and I looked out and there were blue lights and everything and the police were running to all the houses and everything with their guns drawn. That's when I got nervous," Granara said.

Police investigate after a woman was stabbed multiple times at a Brandywyne Drive apartment complex in East Boston CBS Boston

Officers guarded the victim's apartment while a neighbor's unit was also blocked off with crime tape. Neighbors say crime scenes are unusual in the neighborhood full of children.

"I thought it was crazy. I've lived here for almost three years now," said Goodwin. "My kids are out here running around playing with all the neighborhood kids and we've never really had a problem here."

So, the question everyone has is why anyone would have a problem with the victim.

"I can't believe it. I just can't believe it," Granara said. "I just can't imagine anybody hurting her."