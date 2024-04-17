Boston Dynamics unveils "stronger," fully electric humanoid robot in new video

Boston Dynamics says shooting of robot dog in Massachusetts is a first

WALTHAM - Boston Dynamics' latest robot is ready to "exceed human capabilities," the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company announced Wednesday.

The newest version of the Atlas "humanoid" robot is fully electric and said to be "stronger, more dexterous, and more agile" than its hydraulic predecessor that was recently retired.

Video shows the new Atlas and its lamp-like head contorting its robotic limbs to pick itself up off a mat.

"Atlas may resemble a human form factor, but we are equipping the robot to move in the most efficient way possible to complete a task, rather than being constrained by a human range of motion," Boston Dynamics said in a statement. "Atlas will move in ways that exceed human capabilities."

"Atlas may resemble a human form factor, but we are equipping the robot to move in the most efficient way possible to complete a task, rather than being constrained by a human range of motion," Boston Dynamics said in a statement. "Atlas will move in ways that exceed human capabilities."

Reactions on the internet were a mix of impressed and maybe a little frightened.

"You could not make the introduction to our robot overlords any more unsettling," one YouTube commenter wrote.

"You guys should publish where the battery locations are on these units, you know, just in case," another said.

Able to tackle "dangerous tasks"

Boston Dynamics says it will work with parent company Hyundai to see what Atlas can do in the lab. The company says the robot will be used for "real-world applications," including "dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks."

Spot, the dog-like robot from Boston Dynamics, recently made headlines for doing just that. The robot once known for its viral dancing videos took three rifle bullets and may have saved a real officer from harm after being deployed to find a suspect inside a Cape Cod home, according to police.

Other police departments around the country have also added the robot dogs to their police force, despite "grave concerns" from some that they could be used against people.