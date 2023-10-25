MBTA Orange Line shutdowns scheduled for Boston Celtics, Bruins game nights

BOSTON – Fans headed to Bruins and Celtics games may not want to count on the Orange Line for several nights in November as the MBTA performs work.

Shuttle bus service will replace Orange Line trains between Oak Grove and North Station from 8:45 p.m. through end of service November 7-10. The work continues the weekend of November 11-12 as well.

"This service change allows MBTA crews to perform critical work at the Oak Grove crossover track area as well as in and around the tracks at Sullivan Square and Community College Stations," the MBTA said.

The Celtics have a home game November 10 at 7:30 p.m. and another November 11 at 7 p.m. The Bruins play at TD Garden November 9 at 7 p.m.

Additional work is planned in the coming weeks for: