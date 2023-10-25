MBTA Orange Line shutdowns scheduled for Boston Celtics, Bruins game nights
BOSTON – Fans headed to Bruins and Celtics games may not want to count on the Orange Line for several nights in November as the MBTA performs work.
Shuttle bus service will replace Orange Line trains between Oak Grove and North Station from 8:45 p.m. through end of service November 7-10. The work continues the weekend of November 11-12 as well.
"This service change allows MBTA crews to perform critical work at the Oak Grove crossover track area as well as in and around the tracks at Sullivan Square and Community College Stations," the MBTA said.
The Celtics have a home game November 10 at 7:30 p.m. and another November 11 at 7 p.m. The Bruins play at TD Garden November 9 at 7 p.m.
Additional work is planned in the coming weeks for:
- Red Line: Shuttle buses will replace trains between Alewife and Kendall/MIT the weekend of November 4-5 for rail welding and track work to alleviate speed restrictions.
- Red Line: Shuttle buses will replace trains between JFK/UMass and Park Street from 8:45 p.m. through end of service November 14-16 and the weekend of November 18-19.
- Orange Line: Shuttle buses will replace trains from Oak Grove to Willington Station from start of service until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.
- Haverhill Commuter Rail Line: Shuttle buses will replace Haverhill Line trains from Ballardvale to North Station through November 5.
