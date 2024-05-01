Watch CBS News
Health

Survey: Young people misinformed about skin cancer symptoms and prevention

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

New survey shows more young people are believing myths about skin cancer
New survey shows more young people are believing myths about skin cancer 00:57

BOSTON - A new survey finds that young Americans are falling prey to skin cancer myths.

The survey by the Orlando Health Cancer Institute finds that nearly a third of Americans agree that a tan makes people look healthier, a belief that can lead to risky behavior when it comes to sun exposure. The researchers say there is no such thing as a healthy tan.  Instead, a tan is just visual evidence of skin damage.

One in seven young adults believe that using daily sunscreen is more dangerous to the skin than direct sun exposure, and nearly a quarter believe that drinking water and staying hydrated prevents sunburn. It does not.

Unfortunately, a lot of people get health advice from TikTok, Instagram, and other social media sites where misinformation runs amuck. Instead, before making any decisions about your health care, including your skin care, please ask your primary care provider or check reputable online health sources.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 5:44 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.