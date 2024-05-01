Survey: Young people misinformed about skin cancer symptoms and prevention

New survey shows more young people are believing myths about skin cancer

BOSTON - A new survey finds that young Americans are falling prey to skin cancer myths.

The survey by the Orlando Health Cancer Institute finds that nearly a third of Americans agree that a tan makes people look healthier, a belief that can lead to risky behavior when it comes to sun exposure. The researchers say there is no such thing as a healthy tan. Instead, a tan is just visual evidence of skin damage.

One in seven young adults believe that using daily sunscreen is more dangerous to the skin than direct sun exposure, and nearly a quarter believe that drinking water and staying hydrated prevents sunburn. It does not.

Unfortunately, a lot of people get health advice from TikTok, Instagram, and other social media sites where misinformation runs amuck. Instead, before making any decisions about your health care, including your skin care, please ask your primary care provider or check reputable online health sources.