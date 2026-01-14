Steelers PHOTOS: Mike Tomlin through the years during his 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers Add CBS News on Google

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PA - January 12: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin quietly looks on to the field in the fourth quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mike Tomlin when hired in 2007 KDKA Mike Tomlin was introduced as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007.

Mike Tomlin facing the Bears in 2021 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before his team plays against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers in 2025 Al Pereira / Getty Images EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers shares a close moment and a laugh with Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 during the NFL 2025 game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike Tomlin facing the Vikings in 2025 Seb Daly Dublin , Ireland - 28 September 2025; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the 2025 NFL International Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin at the AFC Championship in 2009 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes, left, holds the trophy with coach Mike Tomlin after the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-14 in the AFC championship game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2009.

Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh in 2018 Joe Sargent / Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens during warmups before the game at Heinz Field on September 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mike Tomlin with Aaron Rodgers and Cameron Heyward in 2025 Nic Antaya / Getty Images DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Tomlin walks off the field with Aaron Rodgers #8 and Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after beating the Detroit Lions 29-24 at Ford Field on December 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Mike Tomlin in 2023 Mike Darnay/KDKA Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during warmups before facing the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 3rd, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin in 2022 Mike Darnay/KDKA Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks off of the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13th, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin and Dan Rooney in 2007 Diamond Images LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 18, 2007: (L to R) Chairman Dan Rooney and head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talk on the sidelines prior to a preseason game on August 18, 2007 against the Washington Redskins at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. 07-4109392 (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin at the Super Bowl in 2009 AP Photo/Julie Jacobson Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) , Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7), Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and team owner Daniel M. Rooney celebrate the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in the Super Bowl XLIII, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla.

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots Jim Rogash / Getty Images FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 3: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers after their game at Gillette Stadium on November 3, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Mike Tomlin at mini camp in 2007 Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Football: New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talking to players during mini camp stretch at St, Vincent College, Latrobe, PA 5/12/2007

Mike Tomlin at the Super Bowl in 2009 Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin celebrates with LaMarr Woodley and Troy Polamalu as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, February 1, 2009.

Mike Tomlin in 2011 Diamond Images PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 8, 2011: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes questions from the media after a game with the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won 14-3. (Photo by David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger in 2013 Grant Halverson / Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 29: Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers watch during a preseason NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Tomlin and Tom Brady in 2019 Maddie Meyer / Getty Images FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mike Tomlin at the AFC Championship in 2009 Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Football: AFC Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin victorious waving to crowd during media interview with CBS announcer Jim Nantz after winning AFC Championship game vs Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh, PA 1/18/2009 CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier

Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown in 2014 George Gojkovich / Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to head coach Mike Tomlin as they leave the field after the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers defeated the Steelers 27-24.

Mike Tomlin at the Super Bowl in 2009 Miami Herald Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and owner Dan Rooney celebrate as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, February 1, 2009. (Joe Rimkus Jr/Miami Herald/MCT)

Mike Tomlin in 2022 Mike Darnay/KDKA Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gets his players ready for action ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 11th, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin at the White House in 2009 Aude Guerrucci-Pool / Getty Images WASHINGTON - MAY 21: U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) poses with Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney (C) and Head Coach Mike Tomlin (3rd R) during a picture with the 2009 NFL Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the East Room of the White House May 21, 2009 in Washington, DC.

Mike Tomlin's final game with the Steelers in 2026 Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PA - January 12: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin holds up two fingers to signal to defend a 2-point conversion attempt during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mike Tomlin in 2007 Jay Laprete/Bloomberg via Getty Images UNITED STATES - AUGUST 05: Mike Tomlin, new head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, watches his team play against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame football game in Canton, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2007.