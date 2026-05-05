10 Carnegie Mellon alumni nominated for Tony Awards

Ten Carnegie Mellon University alumni have snagged nominations for Tony Awards.

This year's Tony Awards nominations feature the most Carnegie Mellon University alumni ever, with graduates getting 15 nods in eight categories.

Among the nominees, Will Harrison is up for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Punch." Ben Levi Ross was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Ragtime." Producer Jamie deRoy got several nominations for her work in "Giant," "Schmigadoon!," "Every Brilliant Thing," "Oedipus" and "Cats: The Jellicle Ball." And several alumni got nominated for their work on "The Lost Boys" and "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)."

"Today, the Carnegie Mellon community celebrates the extraordinary talent and creative range of our alumni recognized among this year's Tony Award nominees," CMU president Farnam Jahanian said in a news release. "These individuals — whether they are commanding the spotlight on stage or working their magic behind the scenes — reflect the collaborative spirit and artistic excellence that bring Broadway to life. We are immensely proud of their achievements and will be cheering them on at the Tony Awards on June 7."

To date, Carnegie Mellon says its alumni have won 66 Tony Awards for their work on stage and behind the scenes. The School of Drama was the first drama program to grant a degree in the country over a century ago.

Pop star P!NK will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, at 8 p.m. It will air on CBS and Paramount+.