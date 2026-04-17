Western Pennsylvania man takes Terrible Towel to Mount Everest as tribute to late friend

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Terrible Towel is a symbol of celebration known around the world, but it was recently taken to new heights.

Allen Dean, a Steelers fan from Sewickley, recently took a Terrible Towel with him as he climbed Mt. Everest.

"I had to show myself that I can do whatever I set my mind to," says Dean, who spoke with KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar after his climb from Pokhara, Nepal, near Mt. Everest. "By doing that, I was an example to my kids that, through all the hardships our family has gone through, if you put your mind to something, you can do it, and if it is something as big as Everest, whatever it is, that if you put your mind to it, you can do it."

Allen says a man called "Big Mike" was a long-time father figure who died a few months ago. His window gave Allen Big Mike's Terrible Towel. It was then, by way of tribute, that an idea was born.

"She asked me, 'Allen, would you be able to take the terrible towel to Everest if you make it?' I said, 'Absolutely, for Big Mike, anything,'" Dean recalled. "Big Mike was like my last father figure that I had around, so it meant a lot to me to just bring peace. It just meant a lot to me to finalize the loss of such a male role model in my life."

Allen says he trained vigorously for this climb, often spending weekends taking his kids to hike just about every regional state park imaginable.