Paul Skenes throws 8 scoreless innings, leads Pirates to 1-0 win over Diamondbacks

Paul Skenes threw eight brilliant innings in one of the best outings of the young star's career, Brandon Lowe hit a solo homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Skenes — the defending National League Cy Young award winner — retired the first 14 batters he faced until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a soft dribbler down the third-base line for a single. The right-handed pitcher tried to make the play, but his throw was well wide of first base.

Nolan Arenado followed with a line drive single to left, but that was the final baserunner Skenes allowed. The 23-year-old struck out seven, including the final three batters he faced in the eighth.

He threw 97 pitches, including 65 strikes.

Gregory Soto worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his second save.

Lowe's homer to center field was a towering shot that traveled 435 feet and bounced off the batter's eye. Bryan Reynolds earned his 1,000th career hit on a single in the third, finished the night with two hits and also had a stolen base.

D-backs right-hander Michael Soroka (4-2) gave up several hard-hit balls in the first — including Lowe's homer — but had more success as the game progressed. He went 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

Skenes (5-2) has never thrown a nine-inning complete game in his big-league career. He threw 8 1/3 innings once in 2024 and threw an eight-inning complete game last season in a 1-0 loss against the Phillies.

The D-backs start RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 4.45 ERA) on Thursday while the Pirates counter with RHP Mitch Keller (3-1, 2.85) in the finale of the three-game series.

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