Wegmans officially purchases land to build first Pittsburgh area location

Wegmans is one step closer to opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area.

According to public records, the company that owns the grocery store chain officially closed the deal to buy the land for its proposed location in Cranberry.

The new grocery store is going to be on Cool Springs Drive near the Pittsburgh Penguins' practice facility, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

It's expected to employ between 400 and 500 people, and if all goes to plan, the Wegmans will open in 2027.

About two years ago, reports surfaced that Wegmans was eyeing Butler County as the site for its first Pittsburgh location.

At the time, Wegmans had 19 locations in Pennsylvania, mainly in Erie and State College, but none in the Pittsburgh area.

"I would love it. Wegmans is a wonderful store. I'm familiar with them from Erie, Pennsylvania, and State College, Pennsylvania," said Susan Piper from Warrendale when asked about the grocery chain potentially expanding to the Pittsburgh area.

Then, in early 2025, it became official that Wegmans would open its first Pittsburgh location.

"The timing just was right," said Gary Fechter, Wegmans store operations regional manager for Pennsylvania. "I think as customers from the eastern part of the state, they migrate to the west and so forth, there's a lot of people that have experience with Wegmans, so there was any time that we could go there."

In August 2025, Wegmans was granted final approval to begin building the Cranberry Township location.