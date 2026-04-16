Downtown Neighbors Alliance votes to shut down

As Pittsburgh prepares to host the NFL draft next week, the Downtown Neighbors Alliance's board voted Thursday to dissolve the organization.

In a flurry of hastily called meetings, the board voted last week to sever ties with executive director John Valentine after finding the organization was nearly broke after years of financial mismanagement and unchecked spending.

After Thursday's vote to dissolve, questions are being raised about how the board — made up of business and civic leaders — allowed things to get this far. However, Pittsburgh City Council President Daniel Lavelle, who is the board chairman, does not believe there was "any misappropriation of funds."

But in a complaint filed with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, unnamed personnel allege Valentine indiscriminately used an organization credit card for meals and personal expenses while writing himself checks in the form of salary. They provided a spreadsheet of expenses that seems to back that up.

Before he was let go, sources say the board was surprised to learn Valentine was not a salaried employee but told them he was a consultant even though he apparently did not have a consultant contract.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "He said he was a consultant, but there's no consultant contract. What kind of fiscal management is that?"

"It wasn't the greatest fiscal management, but again I will reiterate that I don't believe any funds were misappropriated," Lavelle said.

He added that the board "could have done a better job."

Reached by phone last week, Valentine conceded "the books were a mess" but said he had no knowledge of proper financial controls and there was no improper use of funds. Still, the complaint alleges other concerns, including two allegations of sexual harassment. One former female employee filed a sexual harassment complaint with the board in September 2025, and another complaint was filed in February.

Valentine did not return phone calls on Thursday, but Lavelle said the board hired an investigator to look into the first complaint, which was determined to be unfounded.

"The second one is still under consideration," Lavelle said.