PHOTOS: Pitt's regular season ends with 38-7 loss to Miami

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS News

b50r8993.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel takes a hit from Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney celebrates a touchdown

eh8r8263.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Toney recorded 126 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards, and threw for a touchdown in the 38-7 win. 

Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call

b50r9348.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Beck drops a pass

eh8r8294.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck drops a pass against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintshel fires a pass

b50r9123.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mario Cristobal looks on

b50r8781.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before facing Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Beck fires a pass

b50r8969.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck fires a pass against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney's catch and run

b50r9398.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney runs after catching a pass against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Raphael "Poppi" Williams drops a pass

b50r9020.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams drops a pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pat Narduzzi celebrates a big play

b50r9098.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi celebrates after a big play against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Shadarian Harrison breaks up a pass intended for Joshua Moore

eh8r8114.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh defensive back Shadarian Harrison breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Joshua Moore on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney tries to shed a tackle from Kavir Bains-Marquez

b50r9145.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Malachi Toney tries to shed a tackle from Pitt defensive back Kavir Bains-Marquez on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Michael Irvin walks the sidelines

eh8r8219.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former University of Miami player Michael Irvin walks the sidelines during the Hurricanes' game against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Johnson's catch and run

b50r9190.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Kenny Johnson catches a pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel looks for a receiver

b50r9254.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel looks for an open receiver against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks celebrates a catch

b50r9086.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks celebrates after a catch against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Jason Taylor looks on

b50r8719.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor looks on before facing Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Taylor attended Woodland Hills High School in the Pittsburgh area before playing in the NFL and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Rueben Bain Jr. rushes the passer

b50r9260.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. tries to shed a block from Pitt offensive lineman Jeff Persi on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Beck flips a ball during warmups

b50r8759.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck flips the ball during warmups before facing Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eli Holstein drops back to pass

b50r9271.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein drops back to pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Holstein briefly came into the game while starter Mason Heintschel was being evaluated for an injury. 

Ja'Kyrian Turner carries the ball

b50r9364.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Pittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner carries the ball against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

CharMar "Marty" Brown rushes for a touchdown

b50r9434.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami running back CharMar "Marty" Brown scores a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney tries to shed a tackle

malachi-toney-and-cruce-brookins-2.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney tries to shed a tackle from Pitt defensive back Cruce Brookins on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

