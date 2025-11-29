Sports PHOTOS: Pitt's regular season ends with 38-7 loss to Miami Add CBS News on Google

Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel takes a hit from Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney celebrates a touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Toney recorded 126 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards, and threw for a touchdown in the 38-7 win.

Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Beck drops a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck drops a pass against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintshel fires a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mario Cristobal looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before facing Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Beck fires a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck fires a pass against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney's catch and run Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney runs after catching a pass against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Raphael "Poppi" Williams drops a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams drops a pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pat Narduzzi celebrates a big play Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi celebrates after a big play against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Shadarian Harrison breaks up a pass intended for Joshua Moore Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh defensive back Shadarian Harrison breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Joshua Moore on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malachi Toney tries to shed a tackle from Kavir Bains-Marquez Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Malachi Toney tries to shed a tackle from Pitt defensive back Kavir Bains-Marquez on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Michael Irvin walks the sidelines Mike Darnay / KDKA Pro Football Hall of Famer and former University of Miami player Michael Irvin walks the sidelines during the Hurricanes' game against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Johnson's catch and run Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Kenny Johnson catches a pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel looks for a receiver Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel looks for an open receiver against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks celebrates a catch Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks celebrates after a catch against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Jason Taylor looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor looks on before facing Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Taylor attended Woodland Hills High School in the Pittsburgh area before playing in the NFL and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rueben Bain Jr. rushes the passer Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. tries to shed a block from Pitt offensive lineman Jeff Persi on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Beck flips a ball during warmups Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck flips the ball during warmups before facing Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eli Holstein drops back to pass Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein drops back to pass against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Holstein briefly came into the game while starter Mason Heintschel was being evaluated for an injury.

Ja'Kyrian Turner carries the ball Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Pittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner carries the ball against Miami on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

CharMar "Marty" Brown rushes for a touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA University of Miami running back CharMar "Marty" Brown scores a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 29th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.