Pittsburgh-area library's teen advisory board creates "Community Closet" to help those in need

The South Park Township Library has a new program that helps provide necessary items for the community to use free of charge. But it's the group behind it that makes it such a special project.

The library's Teen Advisory Board created the "Community Closet," a cabinet within the library that provides hygiene items, feminine products and even toilet paper or lens cleaners for anyone in need.

"The teens saw a need in the community and wanted to support people in a way that felt meaningful," said Madeline Canales, a teen librarian. "It's been incredible to watch them take ownership and lead with compassion."

Canales said the project started with care kits that came in backpacks. From there, the idea of a permanent cabinet to hold everything in one place was born.

The project caught the attention of the Allegheny County Library Association, which then led to an 80-second video that was posted on social media.

"It makes me feel like I'm making a difference and doing something helpful, which is very reaffirming that I'm actually doing something that's good for my community," said Owen Stockey, an eighth grader who is also a member of the board.

"They really drive this project," said Canales. "They're the ones identifying the needs, helping to make sure that it stays stocked, and they wanted the cabinet to be welcoming and stigma-free."

"I was happy whenever the idea came up because then it meant more opportunity to see people happier in the community," says Natalia Nardelli, who is also an eighth grader and board member. "I get to see people happy and benefitting from what we do."

The project requires no outside funding, relying solely on community support to keep the cabinet stocked. They welcome any donations, which they receive daily at the South Park Township Library.

"It's an ongoing program, so as long as there's a community need, and we are able to keep it stocked, the cabinet will continue," Canales said.

"I think it makes everyone feel good to help each other, and it's the same with me," said eighth grader and board member Olive Perry. "I enjoy helping people, and it's fun to do all the activities anyway, so it benefits everyone."

Canales said it didn't surprise her that this group came up with such an idea.

"Within the Teen Advisory Board, we like to make sure there's a community aspect," she said. "Once they found something they're passionate about, they reached out to me as a group."

"It's special because I'm able to make a change in my community and see what's going on and try to change it accordingly for what's best for everyone," said Stockey.

The success of this project has allowed the board to begin considering other projects around the community, which they hope to announce soon.