Drafted: Counting down the best western Pennsylvania football players picked in the NFL Draft

Pittsburgh is officially on the clock to host the 2026 NFL Draft. 

Western Pennsylvania has historically been a hotbed for producing talent on the gridiron that makes their way through college and to the NFL, where they have found success in the league. 

From star players to journeymen special teamers to Super Bowl Champions and Hall of Fame inductees, these are their stories. 

Starting in late April 2025 and counting down one per week until next year's draft here in Pittsburgh, the KDKA-TV Sports team will be counting down the best 52 players from the Pittsburgh area to be selected in the NFL Draft, presented by UPMC. 
 

No. 52 - Justin Watson, South Fayette

As a high school player at South Fayette, nobody thought Justin Watson would eventually be considered one of the top players ever drafted from western Pennsylvania, but just a decade later, he was proving them all wrong.

During his senior year South Fayette, Watson helped lead his team to a 16-0 record and a PIAA state championship title.  

NFL success didn't come easy for Watson, however. 

screenshot-2025-03-27-011148.png
South Fayette's Justin Watson catches a pass and runs to the endzone during a WPIAL championship game against Aliquippa at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. KDKA

He wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school and took the best scholarship he was offered at the University of Pennsylvania. 

During his time at Penn in the Ivy League, Watson surprisingly became an NFL Draft prospect after setting school records for catches, receiving yards, touchdown catches, and all-purpose yards.

justin-watson-3.jpg
Penn's Justin Watson runs after catching a pass against Princeton. Penn Athletics

In 2018, he was drafted in the 5th round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his first Super Bowl, but played sparingly over four seasons.

His career took off in 2022 when he signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In three seasons with the Chiefs, Watson caught 119 passes and won two more Super Bowl titles.

With seven seasons in the books, Watson has 87 catches for 1,322 yards and nine touchdowns while picking up three Super Bowl rings. 

image.jpg
Justin Watson celebrates winning his third Super Bowl title. KDKA

This past offseason, Watson signed with the Houston Texans where he will begin his 8th NFL season. 

