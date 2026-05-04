As Spirit Airlines shuts down, businesses inside Arnold Palmer Regional Airport feel impact

The collapse of Spirit Airlines was a major blow to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County. Officials said they feel confident they will find another carrier to replace it, and the restaurant there is hopeful as well.

Anthony DeNunzio II said his family's restaurant, DeNunzio's, is just facing another hurdle in their journey.

"Being in the restaurant industry is a roller coaster ride to begin with, there's highs, there's lows, there's bumps on the road," DeNunzio II said.

It's a hurdle, as DeNunzio's experiences the vacancy of the only airline carrier at the airport where it's located.

"Most recently, we've only had one flight a day, and that one flight a day was really helpful to us, so now that we don't have it, it definitely is a concern," DeNunzio II said.

The hole left behind by Spirit will hit their business and the rental companies there. However, the airport will still be operating with helicopters on site and private and charter jets, as Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Moe Haas said the search continues to bring in a new carrier.

"I'd like to see one tomorrow, but we know that won't come true," Haas said. "Probably be the earliest, you know, a few months from now, or maybe a year."

Haas said they were already working with other airlines to bring in a second one. Now he feels Spirit's absence could speed up that process, along with the upcoming opening of the terminal expansion.

"I think it'll be more attractive that, hey, we got a bigger space, bigger flow," Haas said.

Haas expects they'll have to cut some of the workforce employed by the airport.

However, DeNunzio II said right now he's not anticipating any changes to staffing or their schedule. Instead, he's staying optimistic and is pushing forward with their loyal customers behind them.

"The Westmoreland County Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional is behind this. They're going to make something happen, so it's just a matter of time, but we'll be okay," DeNunzio II said.

Haas said the first phase of that new terminal is set to open July 1, with hopes they'll have some news before then.