Photos show newborn babies celebrating first Mother's Day in adorable handmade bee hats at Pittsburgh hospital

Newborn babies at Magee-Womens Hospital are celebrating their first Mother's Day in adorable handmade bee outfits.

The babies wore bee hats crocheted by hospital staff members and onesies that said "sweet as can bee." There was also a beekeeper there to add to the excitement.

The newborns aren't the only bees at Magee. The hospital has had a beekeeping program since 2018, and in the summer, the two hives can have up to 60,000 to 80,000 bees each.

It's not the first time UPMC has dressed up newborn babies to celebrate. They were swaddled in Terrible Towels for the NFL draft, wore Hershey's Kisses hats on Valentine's Day, rang in the holiday season in gingerbread hats and welcomed the U.S. Open at Oakmont with special gear.

You can see the photos below.

Newborn babies at Magee-Womens Hospital are celebrating their first Mother's Day in adorable handmade bee outfits. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

The babies wore bee hats handmade by hospital staff members and onesies that said "sweet as can bee." (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

There was also a beekeeper there to add to the excitement. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

The newborns aren't the only bees at Magee. The hospital has had a beekeeping program since 2018, and in the summer, the two hives can have up to 60,000 to 80,000 bees each. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)