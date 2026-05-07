Pittsburgh's cool, pleasant temperatures continue on Thursday

We are locked into a pattern of cool weather that will be in place through at least the 21st of this month. Today is the perfect example of what many days will look like.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 7, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Highs will just be near 60 with lows near 40. It will be sunny to start today, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. I also can't rule out a passing shower or two, with the best chance for catching a passing shower happening to the north of Pittsburgh. If you see rain today, it won't be much and won't stick around very long.

High temperatures today will be near 60, with noon temperatures already in the upper 50s. Afternoon skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10 mph this afternoon.

Conditions for the opening of Skate the Square KDKA Weather Center

Friday will look very similar to what we are expecting for today, with morning lows near 40 and highs near 60. We may see a passing shower in the morning hours on Friday. We will have another chance to see rain after sunset; that would be the leading edge of the Saturday morning system. Friday rain totals will remain low.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day weekend, there will be two widespread rain chances.

Forecast for Mother's Day Weekend KDKA Weather Center

The first arrives on Saturday morning. Saturday highs will hit the upper 60s behind the rain, with the afternoon looking dry. Sunday's rain chance happens after 4 in the afternoon, with the start of the day and early afternoon looking dry.

Rain chances on Wednesday, May 7 KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures both on Saturday and Sunday will be near 50. Sunday highs will be in the mid-60s.

Overall, over the next week, I don't have one day with temperatures above the average temperature for this time of the year.