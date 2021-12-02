Watch CBS News

Fred Rogers said it best, "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."

Now, more than ever, we need to hear some positive news, so we're bringing back On A Positive Note.

Do you know someone who is making a positive difference?

An unsung hero making a difference in their community?

An organization doing great things?

Please fill out our form below to let us know about your positive news!

December 2, 2021

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

