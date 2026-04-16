Pittsburgh concert promoter calls Live Nation and Ticketmaster monopoly ruling good news

Music lovers tired of paying hundreds of dollars to see big-name acts may be getting some relief.

A federal jury in New York has ruled that Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster comprise an illegal monopoly, stifling competition and resulting in skyrocketing ticket prices. Independent Pittsburgh concert promoter Rich Engler says it's a victory for fans.

"Well, things are going to change over this lawsuit," Engler said. "Definitely to the good."

There was a time when Rich Engler of DiCesare-Engler Productions promoted the biggest concerts in Pittsburgh, everyone from Bruce Springsteen to The Rolling Stones.

That was until Live Nation took over the majority of big venues in America and tied up most all the big-name artists, some of whom privately told Engler they had big money offers they couldn't refuse.

"They go, 'Rich, you help make our life. We really appreciate it, we love you, but we're taking the money,'" he said. "That's kind of the end of the story."

Engler produces a fraction of those concerts and only with second- and third-tier acts.

"I call them the elevator or the escalator acts, they're either going up or going down," he said. "I can't get all the ripe fruit."

In a suit brought by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and 38 others, a federal jury ruled that Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster comprise a monopoly that has crushed competition and harmed music lovers. By controlling the artists, the venues and the ticket sales, the jury said it has gouged music fans, resulting in out-of-control ticket prices. At trial, prosecutors produced text messages from an employee calling customers "stupid," saying we're "robbing them blind, baby."

"Whatever they can get and whatever they can charge somebody somewhere will pay," Engler said.

The attorneys general are asking the judge to break up the monopoly, separate Ticketmaster from Live Nation and pay back fans the excessive money they paid for tickets. That has not been decided, but in the meantime, Engler says music fans should react with their feet.

"Don't go," Engler said. "If people would say, 'We've had it, okay? You've pushed us to the limit. We're up against the wall. We're not going. You either lower the ticket prices or not going.' And guess what? They would lower the ticket prices and service charge."

After this verdict, it will be up to the judges to decide whether to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation and pay back ticket buyers.