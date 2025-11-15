Sports PHOTOS: Notre Dame dominates Pitt 37-15, ends Panthers' winning streak

Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrates a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald back in the house Mike Darnay / KDKA Former Pitt player and NFL great Aaron Donald looks on while Pitt and Notre Dame square off on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Donald's #97 jersey was retired by the team at halftime of the game.

Pitt running back Desmond Reid brought down Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Desmond Reid gets tackled by Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to take the field Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on before taking the field to face Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrate a touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrate a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Steelers player Jerome Bettis back in the house Mike Darnay / KDKA Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis looks on before Pitt hosted Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Bettis' son is a wide receiver with Notre Dame.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr takes a big hit Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr takes a hit from Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald celebrates jersey retirement Mike Darnay / KDKA Former Pitt player and NFL great Aaron Donald holds up a plaque to celebrate his #97 jersey being retired at halftime of the Pitt vs. Notre Dame game on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt tight end Justin Holmes bobbles a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt tight end Justin Holmes bobbles a catch while defended by Notre Dame defensive back Luke Talich on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Steelers player Plaxico Burress back in the house Mike Darnay / KDKA Former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress looks on before Pitt hosted Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Burress' son is a wide receiver with Notre Dame.

Plum native Pat McAfee rips his shirt off Mike Darnay / KDKA Plum native and current media personality Pat McAfee rips his shirt off during ESPN's College GameDay broadcast before the Pitt vs. Notre Dame game on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel takes a snap Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel snaps the ball against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price cuts up field Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price cuts up the field against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former NFL coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden cheers on Pitt Mike Darnay / KDKA Former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports media personality Jon Gruden gets fans fired up before Pitt and Notre Dame faced off on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr drops back to pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr drops back to pass against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields tries to pull in a touchdown catch Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame wide receiver tries to pull in a catch while defended by Pitt defensive back Rashad Battle on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon's catch and run Mike Darnay / KDKA Notre Dame tight end catches a pass against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.