PHOTOS: Notre Dame dominates Pitt 37-15, ends Panthers' winning streak

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

CBS News

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrates a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald back in the house

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Former Pitt player and NFL great Aaron Donald looks on while Pitt and Notre Dame square off on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Donald's #97 jersey was retired by the team at halftime of the game. 

Pitt running back Desmond Reid brought down

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Desmond Reid gets tackled by Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to take the field

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on before taking the field to face Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrate a touchdown

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrate a touchdown against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Steelers player Jerome Bettis back in the house

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis looks on before Pitt hosted Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Bettis' son is a wide receiver with Notre Dame. 

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr takes a big hit

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr takes a hit from Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald celebrates jersey retirement

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Former Pitt player and NFL great Aaron Donald holds up a plaque to celebrate his #97 jersey being retired at halftime of the Pitt vs. Notre Dame game on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pitt tight end Justin Holmes bobbles a pass

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt tight end Justin Holmes bobbles a catch while defended by Notre Dame defensive back Luke Talich on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Former Steelers player Plaxico Burress back in the house

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress looks on before Pitt hosted Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Burress' son is a wide receiver with Notre Dame. 

Plum native Pat McAfee rips his shirt off

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Plum native and current media personality Pat McAfee rips his shirt off during ESPN's College GameDay broadcast before the Pitt vs. Notre Dame game on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel takes a snap

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel snaps the ball against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price cuts up field

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price cuts up the field against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Former NFL coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden cheers on Pitt

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports media personality Jon Gruden gets fans fired up before Pitt and Notre Dame faced off on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr drops back to pass

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr drops back to pass against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields tries to pull in a touchdown catch

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame wide receiver tries to pull in a catch while defended by Pitt defensive back Rashad Battle on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon's catch and run

Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame tight end catches a pass against Pitt on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

A dejected Pitt fan looks on

Mike Darnay / KDKA

A Pitt student sits dejected in the stands during the team's game against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

