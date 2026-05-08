Former Pennsylvania 911 director sentenced to decades in prison for child sex crimes

Former Somerset County 911 director Bradley Lavan has been sentenced to as long as 120 years behind bars for sex crimes he committed against five children.

Late last year, Bradley Lavan pleaded guilty late last year to dozens of charges stemming from a 2023 arrest where police alleged he sexually abused five young children.

Lavan was ordered Thursday to serve 60 to 120 years in state prison, a sentence that Somerset County District Attorney Tom Leiden called "appropriate," citing the seriousness of the crimes he committed.

"Today, justice was served," Leiden said, adding that "the sentence should assure that Mr. Lavan is never able to prey on innocent children again."

At the time of his arrest, then District Attorney Molly Metzgar said that it was alleged that Lavan groomed children in ages from 3 to 6 years old and forced them into performing various sex acts on him while they were in his home.

Police at the time said that Lavan's time as the 911 director in Somerset County ended before he was arrested and the charges and his work with the county weren't connected.

"This successful prosecution and sentence are the result of the District Attorney's Office's commitment to seeking justice for victims and for protecting the children of Somerset County," Leiden said. "We will continue to work tirelessly to make Somerset County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family."