Watch CBS News
Local News

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Today Live hosts 2025 Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS News

img-7154.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heather and David pose for a photo before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7034.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heather and David do a live radio hit with Star 100.7 before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7037.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Prestogeorge Coffee displays Heather and David's special blends of coffee before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7045.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Representatives from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank pose for a photo before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7056.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

DJ Petey C gets ready to pump up the crowd before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7062.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Comedian Aaron Kleiber gets the crowd hyped up before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7064.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heather's Kookie Cookies cheesecakes from the New York Cheesecake Company sit on display before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7085.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

A view from the upper level of  Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7105.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Point Park University president Chris Brousalis and Pittsburgh Playhouse executive producer Kiesha Lalama join Heather and David on the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7114.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Roger Croll performs a live auction during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7116.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heather and David react to bids being placed during a live auction at Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7027.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Boaz's painting sits on display before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

The painting was auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7119.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heather and David take the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7122.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Scott Danka  before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7123.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Arthur Moats and Chris Hoke join  Heather and David on the stage for Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7125.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

A camera is pointed at the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7100.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heather and David take the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7134.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley looks on from the crowd during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7138.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Point Park University students join Team PTL on stage to perform a turkey trot dance during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

img-7153.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Katie sings "Renegade" by Styx during Black and Gold Karaoke at Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue