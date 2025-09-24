Local News PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Today Live hosts 2025 Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse





Mike Darnay / KDKA Heather and David pose for a photo before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Heather and David do a live radio hit with Star 100.7 before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Prestogeorge Coffee displays Heather and David's special blends of coffee before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Representatives from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank pose for a photo before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA DJ Petey C gets ready to pump up the crowd before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Comedian Aaron Kleiber gets the crowd hyped up before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Heather's Kookie Cookies cheesecakes from the New York Cheesecake Company sit on display before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA A view from the upper level of Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Point Park University president Chris Brousalis and Pittsburgh Playhouse executive producer Kiesha Lalama join Heather and David on the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Roger Croll performs a live auction during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Heather and David react to bids being placed during a live auction at Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Boaz's painting sits on display before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse. The painting was auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA KDKA-TV Photojournalist Scott Danka before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Arthur Moats and Chris Hoke join Heather and David on the stage for Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA A camera is pointed at the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley looks on from the crowd during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Point Park University students join Team PTL on stage to perform a turkey trot dance during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Mike Darnay / KDKA Katie sings "Renegade" by Styx during Black and Gold Karaoke at Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.