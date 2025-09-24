PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Today Live hosts 2025 Turkey Fund kickoff show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse
Heather and David pose for a photo before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Heather and David do a live radio hit with Star 100.7 before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Prestogeorge Coffee displays Heather and David's special blends of coffee before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Representatives from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank pose for a photo before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
DJ Petey C gets ready to pump up the crowd before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Comedian Aaron Kleiber gets the crowd hyped up before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Heather's Kookie Cookies cheesecakes from the New York Cheesecake Company sit on display before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
A view from the upper level of Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Point Park University president Chris Brousalis and Pittsburgh Playhouse executive producer Kiesha Lalama join Heather and David on the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Roger Croll performs a live auction during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Heather and David react to bids being placed during a live auction at Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Boaz's painting sits on display before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
The painting was auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.
Heather and David take the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
KDKA-TV Photojournalist Scott Danka before Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Arthur Moats and Chris Hoke join Heather and David on the stage for Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
A camera is pointed at the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Heather and David take the stage during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley looks on from the crowd during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Point Park University students join Team PTL on stage to perform a turkey trot dance during Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Katie sings "Renegade" by Styx during Black and Gold Karaoke at Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund kickoff show on Sep. 24th, 2025 at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.