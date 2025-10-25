Watch CBS News
Sports

PHOTOS: Pitt wins 4th straight game, beats NC State 53-34

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS News

b50r6121.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel celebrates after defeating NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Justin Joly pulls in a pass

eh8r9106.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

NC State tight end Justin Joly pulls in a pass in front of Pitt linebacker Cameron Lindsey on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid sheds a tackle

eh8r9499.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Desmond Reid sheds a tackle from NC State defensive back Tristan Teasdell on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Johnson's catch and run

eh8r8983.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson runs after catching a pass against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Poppi" Williams celebrates a touchdown

b50r5941.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel scrambles

eh8r9687.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel scrambles for yards against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Hollywood Smothers takes a hit from Cruce Brookins

eh8r9242.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

NC State running back Hollywood Smothers takes a hit from Pitt defensive back Cruce Brookins on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi questions a call

eh8r8803.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi questions an officials' call against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid breaks free

eh8r9164.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Desmond Reid breaks free against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

CJ Bailey fires a pass

eh8r9230.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey throws a pass against Pitt on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel scrambles for yardage

eh8r9190-2.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel scrambles up the field against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mia Flaherty cheers on Pitt

eh8r8664.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt dance team member Mia Flaherty cheers on the Panthers during their game against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel pulls in a snap

eh8r9001.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel pulls in a snap against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Hollywood Smothers cuts outside

eh8r8732.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

NC State running back Hollywood Smothers cuts to the outside against Pitt on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks touchdown catch and run

eh8r9346.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks catches a pass and runs to the endzone for a touchdown against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Johnson celebrates a Pitt touchdown

eh8r9043.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson celebrates after one of the Panthers' touchdown against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Lexie Spatz cheers Pitt on

eh8r9581.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt cheerleader Lexie Spatz looks on during the Panthers' game against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel fires a pass

eh8r8746.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel throws a pass against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Noah Rogers brought down by Pitt's defense

eh8r9731.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers is brought down by Pitt linebacker Braylon Lovelace on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue