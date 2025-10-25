Sports PHOTOS: Pitt wins 4th straight game, beats NC State 53-34

Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel celebrates after defeating NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Justin Joly pulls in a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA NC State tight end Justin Joly pulls in a pass in front of Pitt linebacker Cameron Lindsey on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid sheds a tackle Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Desmond Reid sheds a tackle from NC State defensive back Tristan Teasdell on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Johnson's catch and run Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson runs after catching a pass against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Poppi" Williams celebrates a touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel scrambles Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel scrambles for yards against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Hollywood Smothers takes a hit from Cruce Brookins Mike Darnay / KDKA NC State running back Hollywood Smothers takes a hit from Pitt defensive back Cruce Brookins on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi questions a call Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi questions an officials' call against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid breaks free Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Desmond Reid breaks free against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

CJ Bailey fires a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA NC State quarterback CJ Bailey throws a pass against Pitt on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel scrambles for yardage Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel scrambles up the field against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mia Flaherty cheers on Pitt Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt dance team member Mia Flaherty cheers on the Panthers during their game against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel pulls in a snap Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel pulls in a snap against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Hollywood Smothers cuts outside Mike Darnay / KDKA NC State running back Hollywood Smothers cuts to the outside against Pitt on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks touchdown catch and run Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks catches a pass and runs to the endzone for a touchdown against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Johnson celebrates a Pitt touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson celebrates after one of the Panthers' touchdown against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Lexie Spatz cheers Pitt on Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt cheerleader Lexie Spatz looks on during the Panthers' game against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel fires a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel throws a pass against NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.