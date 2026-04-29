Kacey Musgraves bringing "Middle Of Nowhere" Tour to Pittsburgh in 2026

Coming on the heels of a surprise Coachella performance and ahead of the release of her newest album, Kacey Musgraves is bringing her North American tour to Pittsburgh later this year.

The "Middle of Nowhere" Tour, named after her sixth studio record, will kick off on Friday, August 21, in Chicago at the United Center.

After making stops in Toronto, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia, she'll bring the tour to PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, September 8, and she'll be joined by Flatland Cavalry in Pittsburgh.

A pre-sale will begin for American Express members on Tuesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the general public can purchase tickets on Friday, May 8, and can do so on her website at this link.

Musgrave's newest album is being described as "exhales with a dust-blown clarity that feels both evocative and sure" and "draws from the sounds, stories, and sensibilities that shaped the Texas native."

Throughout her career, Musgraves has won eight GRAMMY awards, including Album of the Year for her work on Golden Hour.

Along with Pittsburgh, the tour will make stops in Columbus, Philadelphia, New York City, and Baltimore.

It will wrap up with two shows in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on October 26 and 27.