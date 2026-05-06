Former Pirates player and coach Bob Skinner dies at age 94

Former Pirates outfielder and coach Bob Skinner died on Monday, May 4, the Pirates announced on Tuesday.

Skinner was 94 years old.

"As a member of the 1960 World Series championship team, Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. "Bob was a talented player, a proud Pirate, and a respected member of the baseball community. On behalf of the entire Pirates organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Bob's family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him."

Skinner made his first appearance with the Pirates in 1954 and spent nine of his 12 MLB seasons in Pittsburgh. Along with winning the 1960 World Series with the Pirates, he was a two-time All-Star in 1958 and 1960.

During the 1958 season, he started a career-high 141 games in left field, recorded a .321 batting average, 13 home runs, 70 RBIs, 93 runs, and 12 stolen bases.

After his playing career, Skinner became a coach and was a member of the Pirates' 1979 World Series-winning team.

Skinner is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Mark, Craig, Drew, and Joel, and eight grandkids.