Death of Fayette County woman found in "deplorable conditions" ruled a homicide

The death of a woman found in "deplorable conditions" in Fayette County has been ruled a homicide, the coroner announced on Thursday.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker said 44-year-old Elizabeth Fike died last year from complications of neglect and had a stage IV decubitus ulcer and urosepsis. He said he's releasing her cause and manner of death after an "extensive investigation and notification to her family."

The investigation into Fike's death began after the coroner's office, police, firefighters and EMS were called to a home off North Gallatin Avenue in October 2025. Investigators said Fike had multiple sclerosis and was under the care of a caretaker.

In an interview with KDKA after Fike's death, Baker said she hadn't been out of her bed for over three months.

Photos showed Fike's bed and extreme filth surrounding it, including a bedpan with her bath water that was allegedly three weeks old. Baker said while Fike's immediate surroundings were filthy, a brand-new hospital bed, urinal and wheelchair were available at the home.

After Fike's death, Baker said the coroner's office would do a "complex examination" into her case. The Uniontown Police Department is investigating Fike's death and will determine whether to file charges, Baker said.