Olivia Rodrigo's "Unraveled Tour" making two stops in Pittsburgh

On Thursday morning, Olivia Rodrigo announced a 65-date tour that will span North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, including two stops here in Pittsburgh.

The Unraveled Tour will come to PPG Paints Arena for two nights, Tuesday, September 29, and Wednesday, September 30.

Rodrigo's third studio album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love" will be released on June 12, and the ensuing tour will be in support of her newest release.

An American Express presale will begin on Tuesday, May 5, at noon and last through Wednesday, May 6, at 10 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale for the general public on May 7 at noon on her website at this link.

A portion of the ticket sales will go toward Olivia Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, an initiative that supports community-based nonprofits supporting women and girls.

Along with two stops in Pittsburgh, the tour will also make stops in Columbus, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

She'll be joined by several different acts on the tour, including Wolf Alice, Devon Again, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz.

In Pittsburgh, Wolf Alice will be her opening act.