Alcosan's $3 billion wastewater project already hundreds of millions of dollars over budget, officials say

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority's multi-billion-dollar construction project to clean up the rivers and streams in southwestern Pennsylvania is already over budget, and it has not even started, officials said.

After years of delays, the largest public works project in the history of the region is set to begin this summer. However, the $3 billion project is already over budget, and ratepayers will pick up the tab. Here's everything to know about the project.

What is the Alcosan project?

With every hard rain, the region's antiquated storm and sanitary sewer system gets overloaded, spilling 9 billion gallons of bacteria-laden, sewage-laced water into rivers and streams every year.

For nearly two decades, Alcosan has been under federal orders to fix it. The solution is an expanded treatment plant and 18 miles of underground tunnels designed to capture the waste and treat it before it pollutes the waterways.

The authority has already spent $500 million expanding and nearly doubling the capacity of its treatment plant and is now set to undertake the biggest public works project in the region's history this summer.

Higher rates for customers

The Alcosan board just approved $1.1 billion in contracts to begin 5 miles of tunnels along and under the Ohio River and the North Side. Beginning this summer, the authority's contractors will begin digging eight access shafts and later descend tunnel boring machines into the bedrock below.

Over the next ten years, the machines will carve tunnels 18 feet in diameter up and down Pittsburgh's three rivers.

However, while the federal government has mandated the project, it isn't providing any funding, and residents are already picking up the tab in the form of higher user rates.

Since 2019, Alcosan bills have increased 7% a year, nearly doubling the average annual bill from $381 to $612. And since the project has been fraught with delays, construction costs and estimates are going up. The Ohio River tunnel came in about $200 million over estimates, and the rest of the project is now expected to exceed the original projections of $3 billion.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "That 7 percent is likely to go up?"

Kimberly Kennedy, Alcosan's director of engineering and construction, said, "We're looking at that right now, and it's likely to go up."

And that doesn't include the bill from a ratepayer's local water and sewer authority. Alcosan treats the sewage from 83 different Allegheny County municipalities whose rates have also been going up. Pittsburgh Water just hiked its rates by 15 percent, raising the cost of the average monthly bill from $100 to $115.

The price of clean water

Still, Kennedy says it's hard to put a cost on clean water and reclaiming the region's rivers and streams for boating, fishing and perhaps even swimming.

"It's going to be worth it," Kennedy told KDKA. "We don't have a choice. We have a consent decree. But I can say to the ratepayer that we are looking at every angle to save costs because we don't take rate increases lightly."

Until this project is completed a decade from now, the impact on the environment will remain unknown.