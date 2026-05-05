Live updating Ohio 2026 primary election results for governor, U.S. Senate and more

Voters in Ohio went to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, as Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and plenty of other important local races vie for their party's nomination. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. after opening at 6:30 a.m.

Several statewide positions on the ballot are drawing attention, including the race for governor, where Democratic candidate Amy Acton is running unopposed, while Vivek Ramaswamy and Casey Putsch are jockeying for the Republican nomination.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrats Sherrod Brown and Ron Kincaid are facing off to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Jon Husted, who is running unopposed. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Follow this page for live updating primary election results in Ohio on Tuesday.