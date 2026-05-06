Pennsylvania lawmakers consider suspending gas tax as prices keep climbing

Gas prices continue to rise, impacting just about everyone's budget. Pennsylvania state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are talking about suspending the gas tax for some relief.

According to experts, a gas tax holiday could give some short-term relief, but it could come at a cost, as Pennsylvania's gas tax pays for infrastructure.

The state's gas tax is about 58 cents per gallon, and it goes up to 74 cents for diesel. Republican Rep. Abby Major has a bill for a six-month holiday. Democratic Sen. Lisa Boscola calls for a 60-day holiday.

"It's an easy political sell," Pitt political science professor Dr. Chris Bonneau said. "Who doesn't want lower prices, particularly with gas prices being as high as they are?"

Add in the fact that it's an election year, and it's easy to appeal to people's wallets. Gas tax holidays are already in place for some other states, and they all last a finite time. Unless things change in the Middle East, prices would go back up at some point.

"If fuel prices are not coming down during that period, longer term, you don't see those savings because you are just jumping up to that original rate," said Dr. Dorene Ciletti, Point Park University's program director for marketing and sales.

Then there's what the gas tax pays for, like roads and bridges. Something still must pay for that.

"It's not like you're getting something for nothing," Bonneau said.

Lawmakers call for either dipping into the rainy day fund or using bonds to backfill the lost revenue. If a gas tax holiday passes, it could trickle down to other goods and services.

"There's a possibility that we may see some other subsequent reduction in pricing or at least less quick increases in pricing, but there's no guarantee," Ciletti said.

Any change to the federal gas tax would have to come from Congress. Historically, some people end up buying more gas and driving more during a gas tax holiday.