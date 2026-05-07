Mother's Day is Sunday, but before that, it's Dog Moms Day on Saturday. Here's how pet parents can deepen their bond

We all know that Sunday is Mother's Day, but without looking it up - what is Saturday? It's National Dog Mom Day!

It's not just something I found on the internet; there are cards, and a lot more than meets the eye when you want to celebrate the dog mom in your life.

Not to mention, the dog-mom relationship is a special one. While dog dads can bond with their pups, there's just something different about mom, and anyone who has looked into the eyes of their dog knows.

"There is an unspoken connection that goes between you and your animal," said celebrity dog trainer and educator Chrissy Joy. "There's an emotional bond that is created, there's so much love that is put between you and your dog, that you can almost read their minds after a little while."

Joy said the research is there that when you make eye-to-eye connection with your dog, there's a neurochemical result.

"The oxytocin, which plays a major role in the love and care that women tend to give and nurture to other beings," Joy said.

She also said that after a while, your dog will begin to read your mood. The behaviors between dog and dog mom are unspoken, but understanding how you're feeling says a lot about the bond and connection.

Meanwhile, cats will give love and affection when they darn well please, Joy said that dogs are unwavering in their response, but it doesn't come without effort.

"There are things that you can do to grow that bond, and it's spending time together," she said. "So, it's doing the grooming and exercise and paying attention to their needs."

There's also the flipside...the hair. You're going to have to be okay with a lot of dog hair and other disruptions.

"You're going to have to be okay with adjusting your vacations," Joy said. "You're going to have to be okay with random vet visits in the middle of the night, because it can happen, and it is expensive."

Joy herself has a nine-year-old daughter, a husband, and five dogs.

"They're not equal to a human, in my opinion, there are very, very big differences, but the love that I can bring out can be the same."

While she did acknowledge that dog dads can have a strong connection, it's not the same as moms.

So, if you're looking to enhance that connection, it can be done through more than just treats, feeding, and walks. Find their favorite scratch spot, and if they wear a collar, it's under the collar or just about their tail on their lower back. Of course, there's always the classic spot, right behind the ears.